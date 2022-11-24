Thanksgiving Day started with sunny skies and ended with clouds. Showers are now moving in from the southwest. We will have rain in the area this evening, but it won’t be a lot. Widely scattered will continue overnight and we will have dry weather for Black Friday shoppers. The passage of a cold front early in the morning will give us a cooler day with highs in the 50s, which is above average for this time of year. We’re in great shape for the Circle of Lights festivities Friday evening. We will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

For the weekend expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs near 60° for Saturday. The holiday weekend closes with scattered showers and windy conditions on Sunday as a stronger storm system moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Monday morning.

We will hang on to the milder air as we close out the month. We could see another day or two in the 60s next week.

After a cloudy start, skies will clear Friday.

This has been a dry month and rain is likely this weekend.

This has been a mild month and this will be a mild weekend.