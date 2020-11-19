A mild Friday for central Indiana; Rain cools us down this weekend

Central Indiana had mild temperatures in the 60s and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour as a warm front moved across the state Thursday. The strong breeze will diminish overnight. Highs will stay in the 60s with sunny skies Friday with a slight chance for rain Friday night.

So far this year we’ve had 26 weekends with precipitation and this will be another wet one. Showers are likely Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front. Up to an inch of rain is likely by Monday morning. The rain will keep us cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s.

Behind the front highs will be in the 40s early next week. We’ll have dry weather Monday and Tuesday before more rain arrives for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday.

Highs will be in the 60s Friday.

We’ll have a mild night for semi state contests.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance for rain.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.