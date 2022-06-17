Strong to severe storms roared across south central Indiana Friday morning dumping 1-2″ of rain, and gusty winds downed trees across several counties south of I-70. The storms developed ahead of a cold front that moved across the state and brought relief from the heatwave. Behind the front the humidity lowered and highs were in the 80s, breaking our streak of consecutive 90° days.

The mild, less humid weather will be with us for the final weekend of Spring with highs in the 70s Saturday and in he 80s Sunday. We’ve only had 10, completely dry weekends this year and this one is shaping up to be dry.

Summer officially begins Tuesday morning and right on cue a warmup is on the way. Monday through Friday highs will be in the 90s with the heat index near 100°.

June has been a dry month so far with rainfall running more than an inch below average and most of next week will be dry with our next best chance for rain not coming until Wednesday and Thursday. On those two days we’ll have a slight chance for a few isolated afternoon storms.

