Our work week got off to sunny mild start with highs near 50 degrees. This will be a mild week with several days of sunshine. High pressure will keep skies clear and highs will be near 60 degrees for the next two days. Sunny skies will prevail Tuesday.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring a chance for isolated showers mainly north of I-70. Temperatures will cooler behind the front with highs in the 40s Thursday. The cool down will be brief with highs back in the 50s by Friday.

After a mainly dry week, a daily chance for rain arrives Saturday and lingers through Monday morning. The rain will be at times this weekend and up to an inch of rain is likely.

February Recap

February was a cool, wet month. The month started cold, with the coldest temperature of 2 degrees on the 5th. The warmest temperature was 63 degrees on the 21st. Temperatures for the month were 1.5″ below average. We had eight days with measurable precipitation. We We finished the month with 4.58″ of precipitation, 2.25″ above average. We had six days with measurable snow. A total of 8.3″ of snow fell this month, 2.3″ above average.

