A mild, dry week ahead for central Indiana

The calendar may now say Fall but central Indiana is in dose of Summer warmth this week. So far September has been a mild month. Temperatures have averaged 1.2 degrees above average and the mild trend will continue. The average high this time of year is 74 degrees. We’ll have sunny skies all week with highs in the 80s through Friday.

This has also been a wet month. We’ve had eight days with measurable rainfall and over five inches of rain has fallen. Some areas have had as much a s seven inches of rain this month and our rain surplus has eased the abnormally dry conditions that had spread across most of the state. We’ll get a break from rain this week. Our next chance for rain will not come until early next week.

This has been a mild month so far.

This has been a wet month so far.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next four days.