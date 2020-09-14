A mild, dry week ahead for central Indiana while Hurricane Sally soaks the southeast

We have only had two days with measurable rainfall in Indianapolis and our dry weather is expected to continue this week. Expect a dry Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for a few widely scattered showers as a cold front approaches Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be light.

The coolest air of the Summer will move in behind the cold front and highs will be in the 60s Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

The second storm in less than a month to threaten the region, Sally was headed toward a slow-motion landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Residents from Louisiana to Florida were told to expect heavy rain, storm surge and high winds.

Hurricane Sally will make landfall Tuesday morning along the central Gulf Coast as a Category Two Hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 100 mph. 10-15 inches of rain will be likely across the southeast as the storm makes landfall. Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States.

So far this has been a dry month.

Most of central Indiana has a September rainfall deficit.

We have been very dry for the past six weeks.

Not much rain is expected this week.

Hurricane Sally is spinning just off the central Gulf Coast.

10-15 inces of rain will be likely over the southern states.