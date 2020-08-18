A mild, dry week ahead for central Indiana but warmer this weekend

After a wet start to August, Indianapolis went a week with out precipitation. A cold front moved across the state and almost an inch of rain soaked the city Tuesday morning, bringing the monthly total to more than two inches.

Behind the front we’ll enjoy a mild week with low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Temperatures will heat up this weekend with highs near 90 degrees. Most of this week will be dry with our next best chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

A cold front brought rain and milder air to the Hoosier state.

Almost an inch if rain fell Tuesday morning.

So far this month has been cooler than normal.

Expect a dry, mild Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend.