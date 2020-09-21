A mild, dry Summer ends while Tropical storm Beta means trouble for Texas

Fall officially begins Tuesday morning at 9:31. This has been a mild dry summer with 17 days of 90-degree heat and 27 days with rain. The warmest day was 94 degrees on July 8th and the wettest day was 1.31″ rain on July 27th.

High pressure is parked over the eastern half of the nation and bringing a quiet pattern. Expect a week of sunshine with temperatures slowly rising from the 70s into the low 80s. Most of central Indiana is abnormally dry and no rain is expected until the weekend.

Tropical Storm Beta is the 24th named storm of the season and will make landfall along the central Texas Gulf Coast overnight. 45 mile per hour sustained winds are likely with higher gusts and the storms moved onshore. The storm will create a 2 to 4 foot storm surge and bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to southeastern Texas. The storm will quickly then turn northeast and spread gusty winds and heavy rain across eastern Texas, Louisiana, southern Arkansas and Mississippi through Thursday.

