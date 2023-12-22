Good Blue Friday morning! A few showers were around this morning but most of the rain has exited the state. From lunchtime to about 6 pm will be the time to get all your errands done without dealing with rain. This evening showers begin to work their way back into Central Indiana. Temps today will top out in the lower 50’s and lows fall into the low 40’s.

Saturday will feature plenty of dry time but a few morning showers will be possible. It will be a perfect evening to head to the zoo or the moment to check out Christmas lights. We unfortunately won’t be done with the rain as more showers work their way back into Indy Christmas night.

The best chance to see rain showers will be Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Christmas will make a run in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Once the pushes through, temps then will fall into the mid to low 40’s by the middle of the week.