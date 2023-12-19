It was a very cold morning as temps fell to 16° which is the coldest temp recorded since February. This evening it will still be cold but not as cold as the mid-teens. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-20s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday features a beautiful day as highs climb into the mid-40s with sunshine! The big reason why we are seeing this big warm-up is winds have shifted to the SW allowing for warm air to work its way into central Indiana.

The weekend will be even warmer but rain chances return on Friday. Highs over the weekend will climb into the 50’s and will continue to climb into the mid 50’s by Christmas. Expect a wet and warm Christmas Eve and Christmas.