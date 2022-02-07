A mid-week warm up before we cool down again

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a milder days with more sunshine around and temperatures near 40 degrees. The combination of sunny skies and temperatures above freezing will continue to melt the snow pack around central Indiana. Late in the week a couple of clipper systems will come through to end the warmth and will bring us a chance for snow. By next weekend, we are colder again with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

February Climatology

The average high temperature for February rises 8 degrees, and we gain 1 hour and 5 minutes of daylight by the end of the month. The monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for temperatures and precipitation to be above average. Our season snow is more than eight inches below average and we may see extra snowfall this month.

