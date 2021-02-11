A messy start to Thursday

It’s a very messy start to Thursday. Snow showers that moved through overnight have left a new layer of snow pack across much of central Indiana. That’s been causing some very tricky travel this morning. Be sure to allow yourself extra time as you’re heading out the door. Roads are slick!

Pockets of light snow showers will continue through the mid-morning hours before dissipating by the afternoon. Kids will need all the layers at the bus stop. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper teens but wind chill temperatures are in the single digits. We stay cold into the afternoon too, only rising into the mid 20s today.

It will be a quieter finish to the work week. While it will still be a quite chilly on Friday, we will be dry and will even see a few breaks in the clouds. The chill continues on AND more snow showers return to the forecast. The flakes will be flying again as early as the weekend as another round of snow develops by the afternoon. We are watching a couple systems early next week that will bring more wintry weather, including the potential of another winter storm. Stay tuned!