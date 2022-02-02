Indiana winter storm: Updates on the rain, ice and snow

A major winter storm is barreling down on central Indiana. Almost the entire state is under a Winter Storm Warning while far southern Indiana is under an Ice Storm Warning. This is a major winter storm system that expands more than 2,000 miles!

Waking up Wednesday morning, most of us are just seeing rain. However, the transition to snow is already developing in our far northwestern counties. Primary impacts early in the day will be in our north/northwestern counties. Areas near Marion County and south will see wintry weather late this afternoon/evening. It will take a while for all of central Indiana to see the transition to wintry precipitation. So if you’re heading out for the morning commute and are under rain showers, plan on very different conditions when for your evening commute.

This is a complex system coming in two waves. We’ll be dealing with high snow totals, sleet and freezing rain. Here’s a look at the timing of the transition from rain to a mix and snow during the first wave today. By the lunch hour, most of the snow will still likely be north of Marion County. By the late afternoon, a wintry mix with the possibility of sleet and freezing rain will be closer to the I-70 corridor. As temperatures continue to drop, by the evening, we should all be in some sort of wintry precipitation. In addition to heavy snow totals in our northern counties, icing on the roads will be a concern for the rest of us this evening. This could create very hazardous road conditions.

After a lull late this evening, snow, sleet and freezing rain will pick up again early Thursday morning and last with us until the evening. By the time this system is all said and done, some areas could see well over a foot of snow.

After the snow ends, traveling will still be very hazardous on Friday. Slick roads with blowing and drifting snow will still be ongoing as we head into the weekend. Bitter cold air settling in won’t be doing us any favors to help the snow melt either. Temperatures early Saturday morning will be several degrees below zero.