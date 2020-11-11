A major cool down for the rest of the week: Tropical Eta soaks Florida

After three consecutive days with record high temperatures in the 70s, a cold front brought, gusty winds, a quarter inch of rain and much colder air to central Indiana. Behind the cold front temperatures will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week.

We have now had 29 named storms, the most ever for an Atlantic Basin hurricane season. Tropical Storm Eta became the 12th tropical system to make landfall in the U.S. this year as it moved across the southern tip of Florida last weekend. Now just off the western Florida coast the Gulf of Mexico, the storm, with near hurricane-force winds, is spreading gusty winds and heavy rain across the western half of the state. Eta will make landfall just after Midnight Thursday and move northeast across the state by Thursday afternoon.

