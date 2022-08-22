It’s a foggy start for many this Monday morning. Some areas have had visibility reduced to less than 1 mile. Allowing yourself a few extra minutes for your morning commute is advised. Also, remember, kids will be standing out at the bus stop in these foggy conditions. This fog will mix out late this morning and our skies will be turning brighter as well. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the low 80s. An isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out late this afternoon and evening, but that chance is very slim.

Northwest winds will be pushing in drier air for Tuesday and slightly knocking down humidity levels too. Plan on a seasonal, comfortable August day tomorrow with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. We continue to heat up Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising to the mid and upper 80s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue to roll on until late in the week. Our next chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon and evening. However, even at this time those rain chances are looking to be more widely scattered in nature.

If you love the summer heat, you’re in luck! By the end of the weekend we’re looking at temperatures that will be flirting with 90°!