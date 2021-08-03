A long sunny stretch with warmer temperatures on the way

Our work week continued with cool, September-like temperatures and low humidity Highs were in the 80s Tuesday and the mild weather will continue for one more day before a warmup begins. We can still expect a late-week surge of heat that will push high temperatures into the 90s.

We’ll have an extended streak of dry weather this week with no rain in the forecast until the weekend. Once the rain chances move in we’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through early next week.

This has been a mild summer so far.

We lose over an hour of daylight this month.

We’ll see a warming trend this week.

Highs will be in the 90s this weekend.

A daily chance for rain starts Sunday.