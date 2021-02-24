Cooler for the rest of the week; more rain is on the way

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 58 degrees. The 58-degree high was the warmest day in Indianapolis since we made it to 65 degrees on December 11, 2020.

A cold front moved across the state in the afternoon and brought gusty winds and a few clouds. Temperatures began to fall late in the day and it will be colder overnight. Although it will be cooler for Thursday, the mild trend will continue as we are expecting high temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

We are gaining daylight at more than two and a half minutes per day, so average temperatures are rising. We are 18 days from the start of daylight saving time and 24 days away from the start of spring.

February has been a cold, snowy month, and there is no snow in the seven-day forecast. Our next precipitation will come in the form of rain, moving in late Saturday through Sunday. March begins early next week, and the new month will start with rain.

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far.

Temps began to fall Wednesday afternoon.

February has been a cold month so far.

We’ve had above average snowfall this month.

Spring is just a few weeks away.