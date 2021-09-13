A hot start to the week; rain and storm chances rising

Happy Monday! We’re starting off the new work week with very warm conditions. Morning temperatures should be in the upper 50s this time of year. Monday morning started off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That’s a good indication for you that it’s also going to be a very warm afternoon.

A stationary front is situated to our north and it will linger there the rest of the day and into early Tuesday. That will keep us dry and our winds out of the southwest. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 80s, running about 10° above average.

Not only will it be warm but we remain humid as well. If you’ll be spending extra time outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and find ways to take breaks from the heat and humidity. This evening will be dry and warm as temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 70s by 10 o’clock.

Our weather pattern starts to take a shift tomorrow. A cold front will start approaching the state Tuesday evening. Out ahead of it, showers and storms will develop. While a few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, our best chance to see rain activity will come after 7 p.m.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Slight Risk for those in our north and northwest counties. These storms will slide south and east across the state through the evening into early Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather is on tap for the middle of the week but it doesn’t take long before we heat back up.