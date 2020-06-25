Hot, humid Friday to be followed by a stormy weekend

With only 1.86″ of precipitation, this has been a dry month so far and that has led to abnormally dry soil conditions across the state. The good news is that after 15 consecutive days with only a trace of precipitation, we’ve had rain for three days this week.

A warm front will approach the state Friday and bring a slight chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms. As our next weather system moves across the region we’ll have a higher risk for a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend into early next week. Up to two inches of rain is likely over the next seven days.

