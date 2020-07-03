A hot holiday weekend

The heat is holding on! We’re stringing together a long stretch of 90-degree days in central Indiana. We were in the low 90s Friday afternoon with Indianapolis tallying its 5th 90-degree day of the year.

High pressure is expanding across the region, sending the jet stream north, heating us up and keeping as rather dry for the next week.

The holiday weekend will be hot, a little humid, with the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Don’t worry, any rain that does develop won’t completely washout your plans. The showers will be far and few between, with much of the area remaining completely dry. The best timing to see a few showers will be during the afternoon, and then we’re clear for fireworks Saturday night. More impactful than the rain will be the heat. Highs will rise into the low 90s again by Saturday afternoon.

The heat and humidity will build as we head into a new week. By Monday, “Feels Like” temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s to near 100°! Rain chances start to increase as we feed more moisture into central Indiana next week. However, showers that do develop will only be widely scattered, at best.