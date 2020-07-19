A Heat Advisory and the threat for severe storms Sunday afternoon

Saturday was the 8th 90-degree day of the month and the 12th, 90-degree day of the year for Indianapolis. So far, July has been four degrees warmer than normal, and this summer is four degrees warmer than last year. Expect another 90-degree day on Sunday with scattered strong to severe storms in the afternoon. Hail and damaging straight line winds will be me the main severe threats.

The extended forecast is calling for high temperatures to range near 90 degrees for the next five days and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms Sunday through Thursday. While rainfall amounts will vary, computer models are predicting 1-2″ rain through the forecast period. Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across the state, so any rain we get will be of great benefit.

So far this has been a hot month.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Hail and gusty winds will be the main severe weather threats.

We have had on six wet days this month.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through next week.

Heavy rain is likely next week.