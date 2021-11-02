A Hard Freeze is possible across central Indiana this week

A Hard Freeze is possible for central Indiana this week. A Hard Freeze occurs when the temperature falls to 28 degrees or lower and stays there for two hours or more. This kills or severely damages most plants and ends the growing season. On the bright side, a Hard Freeze also marks the end of ragweed season.

Fall colors are nearing their peak across central Indiana and for the rest of the week ahead expect sunny skies and cooler temperatures. On Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. We’ll find it a little warmer Thursday afternoon with the high back in the 50s. Our warming trend will continue with highs near 60 by Sunday and the low to mid-60s early next week.

There is no major storm system that will bring us any rain coming this week, so we’ll get a chance to dry out from the very wet month of October.

Fall colors are peaking across central Indiana.

We are past the average date for our first freeze.

A Hard Freeze is possible overnight.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will stay below average for the next four days.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.