Happy Monday! If you enjoyed the weather over the weekend, you’re really going to love the forecast this week. We are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. However, sunshine and light, southwest winds will drive temperatures up to the 50s this afternoon!

This is the time of year where average high temperatures are rising very quickly. Today will be feeling closer to the average high we see on March 20, which is the first day of spring. That’s not even the warmest we will be this week. By the weekend we’ll be closer to the average high of what we typically see over a month from now. By Easter, on April 17, the average rises to 65°. We will be close to there this Saturday! Unfortunately, those very mild temperatures come with rain chances. However, we stay rain-free for a few days.

We’ll see a few more clouds this afternoon and evening but we stay dry right into Tuesday. Tomorrow won’t be off to as cold of a start, with temperatures in the mid 30s. By the afternoon, we rise to the mid and upper 50s!

Rain chances return Wednesday but even then, they are quite slim. A few isolated showers will develop over our northern counties late Wednesday afternoon and become widely scattered into the evening. This will primarily impact those living north of I-70.

Temperatures take a dip to close the workweek, but we still see seasonal to above average conditions Thursday and Friday. Look at these weekend temperatures! Ridging building over the region will send a surge of warmer air our way and could lead to our warmest air of the year, so far. Unfortunately, those warmer temperatures do come with rain chances.