A great start to the week!

Happy Monday! The work week is starting off rather cool, with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Some locations even dropped to the lower 50s and upper 40s. Crawfordsville had a chillier start with the temperatures at 49° this morning! A sweater or light jacket is recommended out the door this morning, along with the sunblock and sunglasses.

The afternoon is going to be a fantastic. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout the day while humidity remais low. If you’re heading out to Colts Camp from Back to School Day, temperatures will be in the mid 60s by the time practice starts at 10 AM and rise to the lower 70s when Colts City closes at noon. Highs today will be more September-like, peaking in the upper 70s this afternoon.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend this week with temperatures back near the average of 85° by mid/late week. A few spotty showers are possible this week but overall, dry weather will dominate. The heat and humidity is back on this weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.