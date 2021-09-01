A great start to Meteorological Fall around central Indiana

Welcome to September and the first day of Meteorological Fall! Over the course of the month, we lose 10° off our average high temperature along with 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight. Why do we refer to Meteorological Fall vs. Astronomical Fall, which begins Sept. 22? The full three-month-blocks of seasonal statistics, i.e., September, October and November, create less variation in season length and season start. This makes it easier to calculate seasonal statistics which are useful for agriculture along with a variety of other purposes.

We have a great day in store as we’re kicking off a new month. There have been a few isolated sprinkles out there early this morning. A sprinkle or two can’t be completely ruled out as clouds continue to clear this morning but those chances are slim. Otherwise, we’re looking at lots of sunshine, breezy conditions and comfortable temperatures. Highs today, in the upper 70s, will feel more like mid-September.

It will be a great evening to head outdoors. The Indians are taking on the Iowa Cubs tonight at Victory Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Comfortable conditions will continue for the rest of the week. Thursday will be less breezy, sunny and temperatures will be back in the upper 70s. Rain chances are around on Saturday but even then, they will be widely scattered and not everyone gets wet. The holiday weekend is going to be a great one to get outside.