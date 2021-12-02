A great day to get outside with highs near 60

It’s December 2nd but it doesn’t feel like it! Temperatures Thursday morning started off in the mid and upper 40s. Average low temperatures are only in the low 30s this time of year. What we’re experiencing today is a nice treat and it won’t last long! Temperatures this afternoon will rise to near 60° on breezy southwesterly winds. Winds will be gusty ~20 mph to 25 mph at times. Even with the breezy conditions, this is a great day to get outside!

We stay feeling fantastic right on through the evening too. This evening will be a nice one to spend at some of the outdoor festivities around the area like Winterlights, Christkindlmarkt or Christmas at the Zoo to name a few.

Winds shifting out of the northwest and mostly clear skies tonight will drive temperatures down to cooler levels by Friday morning. However, Friday is still another great day. We’ll see sunshine, dry conditions and mild temperatures during the afternoon. We stay dry but turn even cooler as we head into the first half of the weekend.