A great day on tap in central Indiana; warming up into the weekend

We’re off to a much cooler start Thursday morning. Temperatures are running ~10° to 15° cooler than they were Wednesday morning. Some locations have dropped to the lower 50s. A light jacket or sweater is recommended for kids heading to the bus stop.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Overall, it will be rather nice to be outside. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s by noon and the lower 80s by the late afternoon.

Winds shifting out of the south by early Friday morning will crank temperatures and humidity up a bit more. Plan on a warmer start to Friday morning and a warmer afternoon too. Highs will peak in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out Friday evening. However, those chances are slim and should any rain develop, it shouldn’t cause significant impacts on any outdoor plans, like football.

A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday, too, but overall most will stay completely dry over the weekend. Highs by Sunday will be rather hot again, rising the upper 80s.