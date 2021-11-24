A great day for holiday travel; tracking rain for Thanksgiving

Aside from a few snow showers along the Rockies, we’re tracking very quiet weather across the country on this travel day ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re about to hit the roads locally, temperatures Wednesday morning are running ~10° warmer than they were Tuesday morning. However, it’s still quite chilly outside and a winter coat is recommended.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front that will bring us showers overnight. So enjoy the dry time today for any outdoor plans you may have. Gusty southerly winds will warm us to the low and mid 50s this afternoon.

Rain doesn’t get here until the overnight hours. So, if you have any plans to travel around Indiana Thanksgiving morning, plan on a wet start to the holiday. The rain won’t last all day. Showers will taper off into the afternoon. However, even though we dry out, we remain breezy and temperatures will be dropping into the afternoon. As colder air mixes in, a few flurries can’t be ruled out late Thursday night.

We close out the week dry but with colder temperatures. Highs will only peak in the mid 30s Friday. Stay tuned to the forecast. We are watching a potential clipper system for Sunday that could bring us a mix of rain and snow!