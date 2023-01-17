We’re drying out Tuesday morning and temperatures are very mild to start the day. The ground is still damp but the rain has moved on. Temperatures have already hit their high for the day. We were at 53° around 1 a.m. Since then, temperatures have dropped slightly behind the passage of a front and clearing skies.

You can trade the umbrella for the sunglasses today. With mild temperatures around, you don’t necessarily need all the thick winter layers, but a coat is still recommended for the kids out at the bus stop.

Temperatures will stay rather steady through the afternoon. Indianapolis will be in the mid to upper 40s most of the day. Clouds building back in will create a spread in temperatures from north to south. Our northern counties will be a little cooler, while our southern counties (in more sunshine longer) could rise back to the 50s. It will be breezy too with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Rain returns Wednesday but we will still have a lot of dry time. A few spotty showers will be possible by the late afternoon but most of the rain holds off until the evening hours. Wednesday night will be rather wet and windy. Gusts will be near 25-30 mph and showers will remain scattered around central Indiana until early Thursday morning. While a few hit and miss showers will remain possible into Thursday afternoon, we will have a lot of dry time through the day too.

Temperatures fall quickly Thursday afternoon to below freezing levels by early Friday. We’ll close the work week with more seasonal temperatures and a few flurries possible. However, while we will be cooler the following few days, temperatures will still be above average.

To-date, this is the 5th warmest January on record. However, we it looks like we’ll be flipping the switch soon. The long range outlook is in more favor of seasonal to below average temperatures. The 8-14 day outlook issued by the WPC even suggests the probability of below average temperatures to be around during the last week of January.