A great close to the work week; tracking weekend rain

Our last day of the work week is shaping up to be fantastic. Less cloud cover this morning and a wind shift late Thursday allowed temperatures to fall to cooler levels than they were yesterday morning. However, temperatures are still warmer than they normally start this time of year, and we’ll see them very mild into the afternoon. Plan on lots of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the upper 50s by the afternoon.

The great weather will extend into the evening hours too. We remain dry with mostly clear skies. This is a great evening to do any outdoor activities.

A wind shift out of the north tonight will usher in much cooler air for the first half of the weekend. We’ll have another dry day on Saturday much we’ll start of with temperatures in the mid 30s. By the afternoon, they’ll only be able to rebound to the upper 40s. That’s still above our average (in the mid 40s) but much cooler than the previous few days.

We’ll be warmer on Sunday but it comes with rain chances too. Showers will develop by the afternoon and increase in coverage through the evening. As cooler air mixes in on Monday, a few snow showers can’t be ruled out.