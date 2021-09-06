A great close to the holiday weekend

Labor Day is off to a fantastic start. While temperatures were feeling a little crisp this morning, the sun is out and it’s still rather comfortable. Temperatures by noon will rise to the mid 70s before peaking in the low to mid 80s late this afternoon.

Be sure to pack the sunglasses and sunscreen with you today. There will be plenty of sunshine around the UV Index is at a 7 today, meaning sunburn can occur in as little as 25 minutes without any protection on your skin.

Humidity will be rising into the afternoon and it will start feeling a little sticky outside. However, the humidity will be manageable and not oppressive by any means. A few isolated passing sprinkles can’t be ruled out this evening but overall, it’s still going to be a nice night to get outside.

We’ll be warmer with sunshine around again Tuesday. Things change Tuesday evening as we’ll be tracking a line of showers and storms along a cold front. These will most likely arrive around 9 p.m. and slide southeast into early Wednesday. A couple stronger, gusty storms can’t be ruled out.

We’re back to dry weather to close the week! Temperatures will be comfortable, in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. The weekend is looking warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s.