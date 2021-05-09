A frosty start to the workweek

As promised, it was a very wet and chilly Mother’s Day. Many locations in our northern counties brought in more than 2″ of rainfall today. Indianapolis totaled 0.98″, making this the 4th wettest Mother’s day on record. The wettest on record was in 1995 when 1.84″ of rain fell in Indianapolis. The rain has moved on and our attention is now turning to the cold temperatures.

The temperatures were no treat today either. The high in Indianapolis only reached 48°, making this the second coldest Mother’s Day on record for the Circle City. The only other Mother’s Day this cool was back in 1960 where the high temperature only reached 44°.

We turn much colder tonight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for central Indiana for Monday morning (2-10 AM). Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. Be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants you have outside. More frosty mornings will follow this week. Kids at the bus stop this week will need to be bundled up!

We’re in for a sunny stretch this week but temperatures will still remain well below average most of the week. Highs should be reaching the low 70s this time of year. The first several days of the week will only see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A slow warming trend into the weekend will bring highs back near the seasonal average.