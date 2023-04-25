A few scattered showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1am until 8am Wednesday as the clearing skies will help temperatures fall into the mid-30s overnight. Despite the chilly start, temperatures are going to recover tomorrow with highs rising back to near the 60°.

A warming trend will continue through the second half of the week. Temperatures will climb into the low and middle 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be shower chances in the mix with our next round of rain moving in late Thursday evening. We’ll have a daily chance for rain, each day through Monday, and up to .75″ of rain is likely.

Our rainfall deficit for April is almost two inches below average, so any rainfall will be welcome. April has been dry so far with only six days with measurable rainfall. A benefit of the dry weather is that farmers have been able to work in the fields, so spring planting is a little ahead of last year’s pace.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with slightly warmer temperatures.

Spring planting is off to a good start.

A brief warm up is on the way.

A daily chance for much-needed rainfall starts Thursday.