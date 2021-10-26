A Frost Advisory for Wednesday morning; heavy rain and gusty winds later this week

The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued from central Indiana. The advisory is in effect from 2am until 10am Wednesday so sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside. The average date for our first frost is October 12th so we are a little late this year.

Another strong storm system will affect our weather this week and bring 30 to 40 mph wind gusts with an inch to an inch and a half of rain for Thursday and Friday. The rain will cool us down and keep our temperatures in the 50s. Indianapolis averages 3.22″ of rain for the month. So far this October Indianapolis has received 6.93″ of rain, making this month the sixth wettest October on record so far.

Dry weather with sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s for Halloween on Sunday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

This is the time of year for our first frost and first freeze.

The has been a record-setting month for rain.

More heavy rain is likely later this week.