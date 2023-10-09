The second week of October started off chilly with highs near 60°. The average date of first frost for Indianapolis is October 17th and we’ll be a little early this year. Things turn colder tonight and patchy frost is possible by early Tuesday morning, as temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 30s for the first time since last Spring. We have a Frost Advisory from 1am until 9am Tuesday and sensitive plants will need to be covered or brought inside.

Although morning temperatures will be colder Tuesday, a warming trend will be underway this week. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the low and mid 60s. A warm front will lift north of the state Wednesday. Highs will be near 70 and we’ll have a few showers as the front passes. Underneath the warm front expect sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s Thursday afternoon.

Don’t get used to the warmer weather, as a cold front will bring rain, storms and cooler air for Friday. We’ll have scattered showers continuing through the weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Although we’ll have several chances for rain this week, less than a half-inch of rain is expected.

Cool temperatures and morning frost will give way to gusty winds Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a sunny day.

Temperatures will warm up this week.

October has been a dry month so far but up to a half-inch of rain is likely this week..