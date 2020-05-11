Frost Advisory Tuesday morning for most of central Indiana

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the eastern half of the state Tuesday morning and we’ll start the day with lows near freezing. Central Indiana has seen some temperature extremes so far this month and those wild swings will continue this week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the dry weather to start the week as we’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Thursday through Sunday. Along with our daily chance for rain, we’ll see warmer temperatures later this week with highs in the 80s by Sunday.

