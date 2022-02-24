Round one of our winter storm came overnight through Thursday morning with a coating of ice and snow. Round two is now moving across the state. A Winter weather Advisory will remain in effect through 4am Friday. As we continue into the evening, temperatures will continue to fall and a freezing rain/ sleet snow mix mix will coat roads with a fresh glaze of ice. The mix will change to all snow this evening and continue through 3am.

Ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch. From Lafayette to Kokomo to Marion we’ll see 2-3″ snow accumulation. Around an inch from Greencastle to Indianapolis to Muncie. Less than an inch will accumulate south of I-70.

The good news is that the precipitation ending overnight will give road crews several hours to treat roads before the morning rush hour. The Friday morning commute will likely still be slick as well, especially on side streets and neighborhood roads. After a cloudy start with a few flurries, more sunshine arrives Friday afternoon and sticks around for the weekend. The weekend will be cool with highs near 40 degrees.

Expect an extended streak of sunny days next week with temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

