A Freeze Warning overnight and two chances for snow this week

So far this has been as active week of weather with rain, gusty winds and temperatures below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in effect across the region for the second night in a row but that’s not the biggest weather story pertaining to the next 24 hours. Light snow, enough to coat the ground, will be likely north of I-70 through Wednesday morning. Expect a windy, cold day with snow changing to rain in the afternoon.

Our weather will stay unsettled through the end of the work week. We’ll see a stronger chance for more light snow Thursday night through Friday morning. More seasonal conditions will return Saturday when sunny skies will aid our temperatures in rising into the 50s. We’ll have a chance for rain on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight.

Lows tonight will fall below freezing.

Light snow will develop Wednesday morning.

Light snow will coat the ground north of I-70.

Light snow will change to rain by lunchtime Wednesday.

A few slick spots will be possible Wednesday.

Light rain is likely south of I-70 Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Lows temperatures will stay chilly through the end of the week.