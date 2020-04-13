A Freeze Warning for tonight and a week of chilly temperatures for central Indiana

A strong cold front moved across central Indiana to start the week. Scattered sprinkles and 40-50 mph wing gusts were common. Behind the cold front much colder air will settle in. This will be a mostly cloudy week with chances for light rain and even snow showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be below average with lows near freezing through the weekend.

