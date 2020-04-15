A Freeze Warning for tonight and a chance for snow Thursday night

A Freeze Warning is in effect across central Indiana for the third night in a row. With clear skies overnight we’ll see low temperatures in the mid-20s. Thursday will be a sunny day with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Light rain will develop Thursday evening and change to a rain/snow mix after Midnight.

Expect a rain/snow mix through Friday morning. 1-2″ accumulations will be possible north of Lafayette. More seasonal conditions will return Saturday when sunny skies will aid our temperatures in rising into the 50s. We’ll have a chance for rain on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

A Freeze Warning continues through Thursday morning.

Lows will fall into the mid-20s Thursday morning.

Expect a chilly Thursday.

1″ snows are rare in April.

A rain/snow mix will develop Thursday night.

A rain/snow mix will continue through Friday morning.

Light snow is likely over north central Indiana Friday morning.