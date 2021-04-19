A Freeze Warning for central Indiana with a rain/snow mix

A taste of Winter returns to central Indiana this week. Rain will develop Tuesday morning and high temperatures will range in the mid and upper forties. Colder air will move into the state Wednesday afternoon and rain will mix with snow. Our rain\snow mix will continue through Wednesday morning. Minor accumulations will be possible on grassy areas but pavement temperatures will be warm enough to prevent major travel problems.

The average low temperature this time of year is 44 degrees. For next few nights low temperatures will be near freezing. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for central Indiana from 10pm Tuesday through 10am Wednesday.

Sunny skies will return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Our next chance for rain will come Saturday.

A Freeze Warning is effect for Tuesday night.

Snow is common in April for central Indiana.

We had three, snowy days in April 2018.

Rain will develop Tuesday morning.

Rain will mix with snow Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is likely Tuesday night.

Snow will end early Wednesday.

Low temperatures will be below freezing later this week.

Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.