For the third night in a row, a Freeze Warning has been issued for central Indiana from Midnight until 10am Thursday. Under clear skies, temperatures will fall very quickly with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s again. We’ll start Thursday morning off quite cool and hard freeze is likely in outlying areas.

With sunny skies and dry air in place, and with winds shifting out of the southwest, we will see a large temperature spread from the morning into the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 60°. Low humidity combined with dry, windy conditions will lead to a higher fire danger and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the region. Any fires that develop will spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Expect sunny, breezy days and a continued warmup as we head into the weekend. Highs will be near 70° Friday and in the mid-70s Saturday through Monday. October rainfall is almost two inches and drought is rapidly spreading across the state again. After a dry weekend, we’ll have a chance for rain early next week.

Expect low temperatures below freezing overnight.

A Reg Flag Warning is in effect for Thursday.

October has been a cool month, and now a warming trend is on the way.

We’ve only had .09″ rain this month and our fall seasonal deficit is approaching three inches below average.