A foggy start to the morning; tracking big changes in the forecast

It’s a very foggy start to our Wednesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a large portion of central Indiana until 9 AM. Visibility has dropped lower than a tenth of a mile in many locations already. Be prepared to take it slow this morning and allow for extra time on your commute. Along with that, remember that kids will be standing out at the bus stop in these foggy conditions. Be sure to use extra caution so everyone stays safe this morning.

Increasing winds late in the morning will help the fog dissipate and then we’re looking at another pretty pleasant afternoon. Clouds will be increasing again into the afternoon but temperatures will remain mild and we are staying dry, once again.

Rain chances are rising as we head into Thursday. It’s been a very dry start to November. We haven’t had any rain in Indianapolis at all this month, so far. It’s the driest start to a November for the city since 1964 (57 years). That all changes tomorrow. Showers will arrive during the morning. A few isolated to widely scattered showers are possible during the morning commute but most of the rain doesn’t get here until after the prime commute times. Windy and wet conditions will continue to move through during the early afternoon hours. Mot of the rain exits by late afternoon tomorrow. However, a few lingering showers will likely still be in the area during the early evening.

Behind the front pushing the rain our way, a big drop in temperatures follows. The end of the week and weekend will bring much cooler conditions. We could even see our first flakes before the weekend is out.