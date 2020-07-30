A foggy start to Friday and a chance for rain through the weekend

Up to an inch of rain fell across central Indiana Thursday and the rainfall pushed Indianapolis above average for the month. Expect a foggy start to Friday with visibility under five miles. We’ll have a mostly cloudy, warm day with a chance for showers late in the day.

A stationary front will stall just south of the state, and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday. An additional 1-2″ of rain is likely through the period. Although precipitation is more than five inches above average for the year, most of the state is reporting below average rainfall for July and abnormally dry soil conditions.

Tropical Storm Isaias, now near the Dominican Republic, will strengthen to near hurricane status before threatening south Florida this weekend. The storm will move up the southeast coast early next week and bring 5 to 10 inches of rain.

We have had almost five inches of rain this month.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this weekend.

A strong Tropical Storm is now battering the Dominican Republic

South Florida will see near hurricane-force winds this weekend.

A Tropical Storm will soak the southeast next week.