A foggy, mild end to the work week before more rain moves in

For Indianapolis, this has been a dry month with only .02″ of rain so far. Going back to August 1, our six-week rainfall deficit is now more than 2 inches below average, and our dry trend will continue for one more day. Friday will start with areas of dense fog with visibility under two miles. After the fog dissipates, expect a sunny, mild afternoon with the high in the 70s.

Expect a return to warmer, more humid air this weekend with a chance for rain and storms late Saturday through early Sunday. Another break from the heat will come early next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Our two tropical storms are gaining strength as they move across the Atlantic. The good news is that bot storm are forecast to gradually turn northward over the ocean. At this time neither storms looks as if it will threaten the US mainland. A disturbance off the coast of Florida has increased odds of development with a path set for the Sunshine State and will bear watching this weekend.

