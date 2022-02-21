A Flood Watch will be in effect for central Indiana from 1am Tuesday through 1 am Wednesday.

Our work week got off to a windy, mild day with highs in the 60s Monday. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop after 2am. Along with the rain winds will gust 25 to 30 miles per hour. Heavy rain and strong winds will continue through Tuesday afternoon. A couple isolated strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. The greatest risk for any severe weather will be near and south of I-70. Primary threats would include gusty winds and large hail. The rain will taper off early in the evening and 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely.

Temperatures will fall sharply Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be a cold, dry day with temperatures near freezing. Our break from precipitation will be short-lived. Our next storm system will arrive Thursday. A rain, freezing rain/snow mix will continue Thursday before changing to snow Thursday night through Friday morning. Some accumulation is likely this week. We’ll have a better idea of how much to expect later this week. Stay tuned as we monitor the track and impacts of this system.

Heavy rain with strong to possibly severe storms is likely Tuesday.

1 to 2 inches of rain is likely this week.

A freezing rain, sleet, snow mix will change to snow Thursday evening through Friday.