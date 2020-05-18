Flash Flood Watch in effect for part of central Indiana

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the eastern half of central Indiana though Tuesday afternoon. More rain is likely across the eastern half of the state and up to 1 1/2″ of rain is likely through Tuesday evening. Rainfall has been plentiful across the state this month and we just finished the wettest 48-hour period of the year so far.

After a wet Tuesday we’ll have mainly dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday before another chance for scattered thunderstorms arrives on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will also be in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

On the national scene: For the sixth year in a row a tropical system has developed before the official start of hurricane season. Tropical Storm Arthur is just off the coast of North Carolina and is expect to bring up to five inches of rain before moving out into the Atlantic.

So far May has been a wet month.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the east central Indiana.

Rain is likely for southeast Indiana Monday morning.

Rain will spread west across the state by lunchtime.

Showers will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely east of U. S. 31.

Tropical Storm Arthur will soak the mid-Atlantic states through Tuesday.