A cold front moved across the state Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the front scattered strong storms developed over southeastern Indiana. Isolated area received up to an inch of rain. Behind the front temperatures will stay in the 80s Thursday and Friday and the relative humidity will be more comfortable.

June has been a hot month with temperatures 3.6° above average. This has also been a dry month with rainfall more than two inches below average. The recent heat wave, coupled with lower than normal precipitation, has produced conditions ripe for what’s known as a “flash drought” across Indiana.

Abnormally high temperatures increase the rate at which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere, lowering soil moisture, which is then exacerbated by decreased rainfall. Flash droughts typically occur during warm seasons in the central U.S., with a 2012 flash drought in the Great Plains causing $30 billion in damage to the agricultural sector.

The good new for Indiana, most of the crops have been planted. The not so good news, current soil moisture surplus is down to 7%. The 10-day outlook shows odds leaning toward a continued dry spell and that will allow drought conditions to rapidly spread across the state.

Expect a dry Thursday and Friday with our next best chance for rain coming Sunday.

June has been a dry month and that has allowed farmers to complete spring planting.

June has been a warm month with six days of 90° heat.

Due our recent hot, dry weather, a flash drought is developing across Indiana.

After a steamy week, cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way.