A few t-storms today; drier and warmer for the weekend

Dense fog around central Indiana this morning is starting to lift. However, visibility is still reduced in many locations with lingering fog and a few showers, making travel more difficult. Allow yourself extra time as you’re heading out the door. The fog will continue to mix out as we get later into the morning.

After a very wet Wednesday, there will be a lot more dry time on Thursday. That doesn’t mean to completely ditch the umbrella. Isolated light showers and a few thunderstorms will linger around throughout the morning, with increased activity into the afternoon. The prime locations to see wet weather today will be along and south of I-70, especially in our southeastern counties. No severe weather expected today with thunderstorm development.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 70s, which is warmer than Wednesday (70° in Indy) but still below average for this time of year. We should be seeing temperatures rising to the upper 70s at this time.

The rain completely exits this evening as skies turn partly cloudy overnight. This will be a better day for the Indians to play at Victory Field. First pitch is at 7:05 PM. We can’t completely rule out a stray shower near the area but chances are low and overall, conditions are looking great for the game.

We close out the work week Friday with more sunshine and much warmer temperatures, in the mid 80s. The heat continues to build in over the weekend and we could see our warmest air of the year, so far, with highs near 90° this Sunday.