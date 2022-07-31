INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry and comfy weekend, afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to roll through Indiana in the days ahead.

The rest of Sunday

Monday storm chances

Lat afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms are coming our way Monday evening. Some of these storms could pose an isolated severe threat. This would mean gusty winds and heavy downpours with excess lightning. The best chances to see some stronger storms would be from 5-9 p.m.

July rainfall shortage

Indianapolis finished the month over an inch in deficit on rainfall. August looks like it will be off to a wetter start.

A quick check on Monday